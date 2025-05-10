WANTED: Police seek suspects in the murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner
Sello ‘Skhalo’ Uoane and Thato David Madisha are wanted by police.
Image: SAPS
Police are seeking two suspects believed to be involved in the killing of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.
In a statement released on Saturday, the police’s Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they are urging the suspects to hand themselves over.
“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is calling on 24-year-old Thato David Madisha and Sello ‘Skhalo’ Uoane to hand themselves over at their nearest police station. The two are wanted suspects in the case of murdered journalist, Aserie Ndlovu, and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.
"Police believe the pair may have played a role or have information on the alleged kidnapping and killing of the couple,” Mathe said.
It has also been revealed that Uoane is currently out on parole for rape.
She said tracking teams are on the ground searching for the suspects, but reiterated that the pair should voluntarily hand themselves over.
“Communities who may know their whereabouts or have any information are advised to contact the investigating officer in this case, Lieutenant Colonel Maboko, on 0720302794,” Mathe said.
The couple was discovered in a veld in the Kwa Mhlanga area on Thursday, ending the couple’s disappearance since February 18, 2025.
The remains, found decomposing, were identified by the forensic team, confirming the tragic loss. The discovery was made following a lengthy investigation led by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies. Police had recently arrested five suspects, three of whom have already appeared in court.
One of the suspects reportedly pointed out the location where the remains were found, National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, confirmed.
IOL
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: