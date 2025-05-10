WANTED: Police seek suspects in the murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

Police are seeking two suspects believed to be involved in the killing of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

In a statement released on Saturday, the police’s Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they are urging the suspects to hand themselves over.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is calling on 24-year-old Thato David Madisha and Sello ‘Skhalo’ Uoane to hand themselves over at their nearest police station. The two are wanted suspects in the case of murdered journalist, Aserie Ndlovu, and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

"Police believe the pair may have played a role or have information on the alleged kidnapping and killing of the couple,” Mathe said.

It has also been revealed that Uoane is currently out on parole for rape.