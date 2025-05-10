Timothy Omotoso, the controversial televangelist, arrested in Eastern Cape

Timothy Omotoso will be back in court on Monday.

The controversial televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, 66, from Nigeria, has been arrested in the Eastern Cape

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fanie Masemola confirmed this on Saturday.

“This morning in East London at about 5am, the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Inspectorate, together with the South African Police Service, arrested Omotoso in the town just after the church.

“He will be facing charges relating to the violation of the Immigration Act,” Masemola said.