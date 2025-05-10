Timothy Omotoso, the controversial televangelist, arrested in Eastern Cape
Timothy Omotoso will be back in court on Monday.
Image: Facebook
The controversial televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, 66, from Nigeria, has been arrested in the Eastern Cape
The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fanie Masemola confirmed this on Saturday.
“This morning in East London at about 5am, the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Inspectorate, together with the South African Police Service, arrested Omotoso in the town just after the church.
“He will be facing charges relating to the violation of the Immigration Act,” Masemola said.
Omotoso will be appearing in court on Monday.
According to information, Omotoso is being held at the Mdantsane police station.
Omotoso’s arrest comes weeks after he was acquitted on an array of charges including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault.
He and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, faced 32 counts of charges which included racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.
It is alleged that Omotoso, who was addressed as “the man of God”, was the leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, and his co-accused were his assistants.
The case was ongoing for eight years.
IOL
