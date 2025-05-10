Timothy Omotoso declared illegal in South Africa by Home Affairs
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso is subject to deportation.
The Department of Home Affairs has officially declared Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso illegal in the country.
This comes as Omotoso was arrested in East London in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.
Omotoso’s arrest comes weeks after he was acquitted on an array of charges including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault.
In a statement released by Home Affairs on behalf of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster confirmed that an operation led to the arrest.
“The arrest follows the decision of the Minister of Home Affairs [Dr. Leon Schreiber] to reject the application submitted by Omotoso in terms of section 8(7) of the Immigration Act that sought to overturn the earlier decision of the Department of Home Affairs to declare Omotoso a prohibited person,” it said.
The Minister’s decision means that Omotoso is now illegal in South Africa and is subject to deportation.
“Omotoso earlier challenged his status as a prohibited person in court, and the court
held that his status should be remitted back to the Department for reconsideration.
After carefully reconsidering the matter, the Minister upheld the decision to declare
Omotoso as a prohibited person,” the statement read.
In order to ensure compliance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa, Omotoso is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 12, 2025, on charges of contravening provisions of the Immigration Act.
