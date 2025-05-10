Timothy Omotoso declared illegal in South Africa by Home Affairs

The Department of Home Affairs has officially declared Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso illegal in the country.

This comes as Omotoso was arrested in East London in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.

Omotoso’s arrest comes weeks after he was acquitted on an array of charges including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault.

In a statement released by Home Affairs on behalf of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster confirmed that an operation led to the arrest.

“The arrest follows the decision of the Minister of Home Affairs [Dr. Leon Schreiber] to reject the application submitted by Omotoso in terms of section 8(7) of the Immigration Act that sought to overturn the earlier decision of the Department of Home Affairs to declare Omotoso a prohibited person,” it said.