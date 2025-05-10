Suspect arrested for impersonating Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya

The suspect was impersonating Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya. Image: Fikile Marakalla/GCIS

A man was arrested in the Free State on Saturday on charges of fraud and impersonating a police officer. The 42-year-old man was arrested for specifically impersonating the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya. Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, confirmed the arrest and stated the suspect was trying to extort a businessman. “In October 2024, the suspect allegedly contacted a prominent South African businessman residing in Gauteng via WhatsApp, falsely claiming to be Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the National Head of the Hawks.”

“Using a profile picture and personal details resembling those of Lieutenant General Lebeya, the suspect deceived the victim. It is alleged that the suspect claimed that the mobile phone of the victim had been hacked and, under the pretext of assisting with a security breach, requested the victim’s personal information,” Mbambo said. The businessman, who believed he was indeed communicating with the National Head of the Hawks, provided his personal details and contact information of close associates. “The suspect later solicited money, claiming to have successfully ‘de-bugged’ the victim’s mobile devices. An amount that is more than R100,000 was subsequently paid by the victim,” Mbambo said.