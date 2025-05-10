Limpopo man receives 60-year sentence for horrific rapes of teenagers

A Limpopo serial rapist has been sentenced. Image: File

A young man from Limpopo has been sentenced in the Tzaneen Regional Court for raping two teenagers in separate incidents. The crimes occurred between January 7, 2018, and September 10, 2019. In the first incident, in January 2018, at 4.37am, a 17-year-old was walking home with a friend in Relela Village when they met Ngoako Tswarelo Kapa, who was unknown to the teenagers then. He assaulted the girl’s friend who managed to run away, he then dragged the teenager to the nearest bushes and raped her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a rape case was opened at the local police station and transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit for further investigation. “Sergeant Tintswalo Vukeya was assigned to investigate the matter and managed to apprehend the suspect on August 4, 2020, while appearing on a separate case at the Ritavi Magistrate court after being linked through DNA analysis,” Ledwaba said. On May 6, 2025, Kapa was convicted and sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for the rape of the teen. In the separate incident, which took place on September 10, 2019, at about 8.10pm in Sethong Village.