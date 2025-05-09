Wrong turn: Thieves tried to steal cars at Thaba Tshwane military base and were tackled by soldiers

The SANDF said five criminals based in Mamelodi attempted to steal civilian vehicles at Thaba Tshwane military base and were confronted by soldiers, before the suspects were arrested by the SA Police Service.

Soldiers The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commended the “swift and decisive” action by soldiers who apprehended five alleged thieves believed to be members of a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments.

SANDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala said the criminals were caught while using the vicinity of Tek Base, at Thaba Tshwane military base, as a sanctuary for their illegal operations.

“On Sunday, 4 May 2025, vigilant members of Tek Base acted promptly on intelligence and reports from military police personnel. A white Toyota Fortuner suspected to be stolen, was discovered near the engineering formation. The prompt intervention by the members of Tek Base, along with the coordination between the South African Police Service and the Military Police, led to the arrest of five males,” said Tshabalala.

These cornered suspects were also found in possession of a second vehicle, a white Kia with fake licence discs, raising further suspicions of an organized illegal vehicle syndicate.

“The suspects, identified as residents of Mamelodi, were placed under arrest by SAPS Lyttelton, and detained. The vehicles in question have been impounded for further forensic investigation,” he said.