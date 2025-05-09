Wrong turn: Thieves tried to steal cars at Thaba Tshwane military base and were tackled by soldiers
The SANDF said five criminals based in Mamelodi attempted to steal civilian vehicles at Thaba Tshwane military base and were confronted by soldiers, before the suspects were arrested by the SA Police Service.
Image: Screengrab/X
Soldiers The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commended the “swift and decisive” action by soldiers who apprehended five alleged thieves believed to be members of a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments.
SANDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala said the criminals were caught while using the vicinity of Tek Base, at Thaba Tshwane military base, as a sanctuary for their illegal operations.
“On Sunday, 4 May 2025, vigilant members of Tek Base acted promptly on intelligence and reports from military police personnel. A white Toyota Fortuner suspected to be stolen, was discovered near the engineering formation. The prompt intervention by the members of Tek Base, along with the coordination between the South African Police Service and the Military Police, led to the arrest of five males,” said Tshabalala.
These cornered suspects were also found in possession of a second vehicle, a white Kia with fake licence discs, raising further suspicions of an organized illegal vehicle syndicate.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
“The suspects, identified as residents of Mamelodi, were placed under arrest by SAPS Lyttelton, and detained. The vehicles in question have been impounded for further forensic investigation,” he said.
Five people were arrested at Tek Base, at Thaba Tshwane military base, for attempting to steal vehicles.
Image: SANDF
Tshabalala said the soldiers who intervened had managed the crime scene with professionalism and bravery, and were a true embodiment of the SANDF discipline and duty.
“The SANDF reiterates that military bases are secure and protected zones. Any civilian found within or near military facilities engaging in criminal conduct will face the full might of the law. There is a zero tolerance for unlawful activity within our military bases,” said Tshabalala.
“The SANDF remains committed to upholding law, order, and the protection of both state and civilian property. Our bases are sanctuaries of national security not safe harbors for criminals.”
Last year, IOL reported that several vehicles which were reported stolen in South Africa were recovered in neighbouring Lesotho, following a multi-disciplinary operation called "Siyaqoqa" which brought different stakeholders and communities together in a cross-border operation.
The anti-crime blitz was intensified around the Lesotho and Free State border, according to SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Lorraine Earle.
“During the five-day operation, 72 suspects were arrested on charges such as possession of suspected stolen goods, driving while under the influence, possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act,” she said at the time.
IOL News
Related Topics: