Presidency sends condolences to families of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli
Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has expressed condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.
Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, on behalf of the Presidency and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), has expressed "deepest" condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.
According to information provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the investigating team has discovered two lifeless bodies which are believed to be that of Ndlovu and his lover, Mdhluli. The couple has been missing since 18 February.
The discovery of the human remains at Rust de Winter in Limpopo on Thursday was the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies. This effort has led to the arrest of four suspects, who are currently in police custody. According to reports, the fifth arrested person is a minor.
Morolong has commended the SAPS, and other agencies involved in the extensive investigation for their dedication. He added that government condemns this brutal and senseless act of violence.
“On behalf of the Presidency and the communications and information system of government, we condemn this senseless, barbaric and brute act of violence. Mr Ndlovu served the public through his work in the media sector, contributing meaningfully to our democracy by informing and educating citizens," said Morolong.
"The loss of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdhluli is a tragedy that highlights the need to continue strengthening efforts to combat violent crime.
“As the Presidency and communications community, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims,” he said.
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of all citizens and the protection of media practitioners, adding that they play a vital role in upholding transparency, accountability, and democratic values.
On Sunday, Morolong met with the family of Ndlovu to offer his support and solidarity.
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong interacting with police on Sunday
The deputy minister is expected to visit Capital Live FM in Mamelodi, the community radio station founded by Ndlovu.
On Thursday, IOL reported that police had found remains of two people who are believed to be the missing Pretoria-based journalist Ndlovu and his partner Mdhluli, who vanished mysteriously in February.
National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, told journalists that the remains of the two people will now undergo rigorous tests to determine their identity.
"The process with the human remains we have found, they would be taken to the pathologists and we will take DNA, process it with the closest relatives - it might be one or two relatives to determine the identity of those remains.
"Then we can confirm that it is indeed them or not," Masemola, who was with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed journalists in Bloemfontein at the funeral of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge who lost her life last month, alongside two colleagues, following a horrific crash at the Hennops River in Tshwane.
Masemola said the area where the remains were found was pointed out by one of the arrested suspects.
"One of the suspects did point out, not exactly there, but he did point out. We then searched the area and we found the remains. We did not take ourselves there, they (the suspect) did take us," he said.
Last week, IOL reported that the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) have increased the reward for information about the missing couple from R50,000 to R100,000, while appealing to authorities to act.
