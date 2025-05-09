Presidency sends condolences to families of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has expressed condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, on behalf of the Presidency and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), has expressed "deepest" condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

According to information provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the investigating team has discovered two lifeless bodies which are believed to be that of Ndlovu and his lover, Mdhluli. The couple has been missing since 18 February.

The discovery of the human remains at Rust de Winter in Limpopo on Thursday was the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies. This effort has led to the arrest of four suspects, who are currently in police custody. According to reports, the fifth arrested person is a minor.

Morolong has commended the SAPS, and other agencies involved in the extensive investigation for their dedication. He added that government condemns this brutal and senseless act of violence.

“On behalf of the Presidency and the communications and information system of government, we condemn this senseless, barbaric and brute act of violence. Mr Ndlovu served the public through his work in the media sector, contributing meaningfully to our democracy by informing and educating citizens," said Morolong.

"The loss of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdhluli is a tragedy that highlights the need to continue strengthening efforts to combat violent crime.