Eastern Cape man sentenced to six months for SASSA disability grant fraud

The Mthatha Magistrate’s Court sentenced a social grant fraudster Anele Gxumeka to six months of direct imprisonment.

The Mthatha Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape sentenced a social grant fraudster Anele Gxumeka to six months of direct imprisonment.

This decision follows Gxumeka’s fraudulent attempts to benefit from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) while manipulating medical documents to secure a social grant.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said on February 9, 2023, 41-year-old Gxumeka went to the Lusikisiki Sassa offices with the intent to apply for a disability grant.

"Gxumeka submitted his medical doctor documents detailing his health history condition to the designated Sassa medical doctor for perusal. Upon scrutinising the documents, the doctor became suspicious after picking up discrepancies in the medical card.

"Furthermore, the doctor also picked up that the illness transcribed on the documents, did not make Gxumeka qualify for a disability grant. Therefore, SASSA promptly alerted the police, and then later the matter was dispensed to the Hawks for thorough investigation," said Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana said the Sassa doctor promptly alerted the police, and then later the matter was referred to the Hawks for thorough investigation.

"Investigations confirmed that Gxumeka submitted fraudulent documents to Sasssa with the intent to defraud the institution. Hence his arrest in February 2023," added Mhlakuvana.

Meanwhile, Sassa Eastern Cape regional executive manager Bandile Maqetuka commended the frontline desk staff for their diligence and added that most fraudulent activities were usually discovered after significant financial losses.

“It is commendable that the agency has not incurred any financial loss in this case. We appreciate collaborative efforts of SAPS and Sassa in ensuring that justice is served.

“While this may seem like a minor fraudulent case, the sentence sends a strong message that fraud will not be tolerated at Sassa," he said.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.