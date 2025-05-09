Deadly violence erupts after a father was tied up as armed intruders shoot son and rape teenage daughter

One person has been murdered while others are injured after angry community members attacked people accused of links to crime in Malamulele, Limpopo.

In another related incident, police at Malamulele were alerted to a mob attack on Wednesday night in which four people suspected of being responsible for the gruesome murder, which happened on Tuesday, were attacked by angry community members.

Rubber bullets were used to disperse agitated crowds which had gathered, while police say the arrested community member will be charged accordingly.

Police said one community member has been arrested following “violent criminal acts” which took place at the Malamulele police station.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed for calm, after violence erupted in the Malamulele policing area as community members reacted to an incident of heinous crime in the area.

“Sadly one of the so-called suspects has succumbed and a case of murder and three of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm have been opened for further investigation,” the police said.

IOL reported on Thursday that police in Limpopo have launched a “massive” manhunt for two men wanted for crimes including rape, murder and house robbery at a house.

The horrific incident happened at Malamulele, where a father and his children were asleep at night.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, at about 2:30am, a 43-year-old father of two victims was asleep inside his bedroom when he heard the door opening forcefully and unexpectedly he saw two unknown males covering their faces with balaclavas,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The father was pointed at with a firearm, and the intruders demanded money and cellphones. However, the father only gave the assailants a cellphone and told them he did not have money.

The father was then tied with a rope, and the duo proceeded to other rooms in the house, where they found the children sleeping.

In the aftermath, the 43-year-old father heard multiple gunshots. He managed to untie himself and rushed to check on his children.

“The victim found his 20-year-old son lying on the floor, bleeding heavily with a gunshot wound on the forehead,” said Mashaba.

The father then rushed to the other room and discovered that his 17-year-old daughter had been raped by one of the intruders.

“Furthermore, the suspects fled the scene in possession of stolen properties comprising a cellphone, a laptop, a chainsaw, a television set, a bicycle and a grinder valued at R36,300,” said Mashaba.

Both victims were rushed to the local hospital for medical attention, but the 20-year-old son succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, media reports emerged that violent protests erupted as the community demanded justice for the victims of crime.

The provincial police commissioner, Hadebe, has assured the agitated community that systems are in place to respond to the “horrific” incident.

She appealed to the community to work with the police. Memorandums by the Malamulele community were handed over at meetings held with different stakeholders on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hadebe said the engagements have paved a way to stabilize the area, while police investigate the crimes.

"Issues raised in the memorandum will be attended to as soon as possible, and police have already deployed all the available resources in the area. The SAPS Tactical Response Team and other forces, as well as the provincial investigation task team, murder and robbery unit are already making good progress on these cases,” said Hadebe.

She said the community will be briefed on progress in the investigations.

“I appeal that the community give the police space to do the groundwork to normalize the situation,” said Hadebe.

