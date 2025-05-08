Wynberg Magistrate's Court shooting: Police arrest fifth suspect

The suspects will appear at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday. Image: File

Police in the Western Cape have confirmed they have linked and arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a murder at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court building in Cape Town. The shooting took place on the fourth floor of the court building on April 8, 2025. The victim, Dingalomoyo Chintso, was killed outside in the lobby area in full view of everyone in the corridors. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Brian Booysen and Wanay Farao have been implicated in the murder. Image: Supplied

At the time of the incident, Chintso was not a state witness as was reported, however, he was an accused in a matter and was appearing in the same court where he was shot and killed. Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said investigators from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit made the breakthrough. “The 20-year-old suspect, believed to be key in the murder investigation, has been charged with murder,” Potelwa said. This latest arrest brings the number of suspects arrested in the murder investigation to five. “As the investigation unfolded, police indicated they had their sights on several suspects who they believed were behind the shooting,” Potelwa said.

Abubaker Adams and Shireen Matthews in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. Image: Mahira Duval/Independent Newspapers

The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, May 9. Shireen Matthews, 35, was the first person to be arrested in connection with the shooting on April 13. Matthews is believed to be the girlfriend of a high-ranking member of the Junky Funky Kids (JFK) gang and a mastermind behind the hit. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the State believes that the murder was a retaliation for a murder the deceased allegedly committed. "She allegedly incited members of the gang to assassinate the deceased. She allegedly instigated and commanded the members of the gang to kill the deceased," Ntabazalila said.

The body of the deceased is removed from the court, with forensic pathologists on the scene. Image: Armand Hough /Independent Newspapers