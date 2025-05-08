Senzo Mchunu: We have not found missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli
Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18.
Image: Screengrab/X
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Thursday said an extensive search is still ongoing for Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli who vanished mysteriously in February.
Last week, IOL reported that the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) have increased the reward for information about the missing couple from R50,000 to R100,000, while appealing to authorities to act.
Five suspects have now been arrested for charges including kidnapping the couple, and hijacking their white Volkswagen Polo, regularly driven by Ndlovu.
On Thursday, Mchunu addressed hundreds of mourners in Bloemfontein at the funeral of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge who lost her life last month, alongside two colleagues, following a horrific crash at the Hennops River in Tshwane.
Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed mourners in Bloemfontein at the funeral of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge who lost her life last month, alongside two colleagues.
Image: SAPS
IOL reported earlier this week that a joint memorial service was held in Bloemfontein, Free State, in honour of the three SA Police Service (SAPS) constables - Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys.
Touching on the wave of violent crime in South Africa, Mchunu said it is evident that many of the deadly crimes across the country are "very sadistic" in nature.
"A journalist and his partner have gone missing. Suspects have been arrested, and we thank SAPS for working tirelessly to apprehend these culprits, that we call suspects. We know the matter is in court ... but you can begin to see what possibly would have happened, because we haven't found them.
"We do not know what has happened to South Africans, not that we forgive foreigners who commit crime in South Africa. But I do not know what would drive you, first, to commit crime, but secondly, to choose the most cruel way of committing that crime to another human being, a fellow citizen in your own country - whether a man or a female," said Mchunu.
Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu has been missing since February 18, together with his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli.
Image: Supplied
On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, together with national commissioner of the SA Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, travelled to Mpumalanga where they held closed-door engagements with families of Mdhluli and Ndlovu, giving them updates on the ongoing intense investigations, and the impending trial of the five arrested suspects.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Following the meetings, Mdhluli’s son Treasure told a media briefing that he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the time his mother vanished with the journalist.
“As a family, we do believe that we are close to the end, and justice will prevail. For now, we are really grateful for all the support that we are receiving from everyone.
The five arrested suspects are expected to appear before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The matter was deferred on Wednesday as the African Media and Communicators Forum and the National Press Club brought an application for media houses to provide live coverage of the court case.
“The postponement is due to the application brought by the African Media and Communicators Forum and National Press Club which have brought an application seeking access for media to cover the court case.
“We have hired a lawyer to represent the media houses, and the lawyer was ready to proceed,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chairperson of the African Media and Communicators Forum.
IOL News