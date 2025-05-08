Senzo Mchunu: We have not found missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli

Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18. Image: Screengrab/X

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Thursday said an extensive search is still ongoing for Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli who vanished mysteriously in February. Last week, IOL reported that the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) have increased the reward for information about the missing couple from R50,000 to R100,000, while appealing to authorities to act. Five suspects have now been arrested for charges including kidnapping the couple, and hijacking their white Volkswagen Polo, regularly driven by Ndlovu. On Thursday, Mchunu addressed hundreds of mourners in Bloemfontein at the funeral of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge who lost her life last month, alongside two colleagues, following a horrific crash at the Hennops River in Tshwane.

Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed mourners in Bloemfontein at the funeral of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge who lost her life last month, alongside two colleagues. Image: SAPS

IOL reported earlier this week that a joint memorial service was held in Bloemfontein, Free State, in honour of the three SA Police Service (SAPS) constables - Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys. Touching on the wave of violent crime in South Africa, Mchunu said it is evident that many of the deadly crimes across the country are "very sadistic" in nature. "A journalist and his partner have gone missing. Suspects have been arrested, and we thank SAPS for working tirelessly to apprehend these culprits, that we call suspects. We know the matter is in court ... but you can begin to see what possibly would have happened, because we haven't found them. "We do not know what has happened to South Africans, not that we forgive foreigners who commit crime in South Africa. But I do not know what would drive you, first, to commit crime, but secondly, to choose the most cruel way of committing that crime to another human being, a fellow citizen in your own country - whether a man or a female," said Mchunu.

Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu has been missing since February 18, together with his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli. Image: Supplied