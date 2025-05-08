Police thwart extortion at Limpopo mine, resulting in one death and 12 arrests

Mine trucks blocked during a tense extortion standoff in Driekop, Limpopo, where police intervened and arrested suspects.

A violent extortion attempt at a mine in Limpopo ended in bloodshed when police shot and killed a suspect and arrested several others linked to criminal activity.

On May 6, five men, aged between 31 and 46, were apprehended following a brazen extortion scheme at a mine in the Driekop Policing area, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects blocked 22 mine trucks and demanded cash before allowing them to operate.

“One complainant, who was a service provider at the mine, was also threatened by the suspects and ordered to hand over money he had received,” said Ledwaba.