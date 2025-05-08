Police thwart extortion at Limpopo mine, resulting in one death and 12 arrests
Mine trucks blocked during a tense extortion standoff in Driekop, Limpopo, where police intervened and arrested suspects.
Image: SAPS
A violent extortion attempt at a mine in Limpopo ended in bloodshed when police shot and killed a suspect and arrested several others linked to criminal activity.
On May 6, five men, aged between 31 and 46, were apprehended following a brazen extortion scheme at a mine in the Driekop Policing area, Limpopo police said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects blocked 22 mine trucks and demanded cash before allowing them to operate.
“One complainant, who was a service provider at the mine, was also threatened by the suspects and ordered to hand over money he had received,” said Ledwaba.
When police officers from Operation Vala Umgodi arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire.
“The suspects noticed the police and fired shots at the direction of the police. Police retaliated, and one suspect, aged 27, was shot at,” Ledwaba said.
The man was later certified dead by emergency services. His identity is being withheld pending investigation.
During the arrests, officers seized a firearm with four live rounds and five cellphones.
The police operation continued later in the day with patrols at illegal mining sites in Leeufontein Village under the Marble Hall Policing area.
Seven additional suspects aged between 20 and 45 were arrested for violations of immigration laws.
“The arrested suspects will appear before the local Magistrate’s Court soon,” Ledwaba said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
