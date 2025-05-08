Night of horrors: Father tied up as armed intruders shoot son and rape teenage daughter

At around 2am on Tuesday, the father of the two victims was asleep in his bedroom when he was accosted by two unknown men covering their faces with balaclavas.

Police in Limpopo have launched a “massive” manhunt for two men following a rape, murder and house robbery incident.

The horrific incident happened at Malamulele, according to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, at about 2:30am, a 43-year-old father of two victims was asleep inside his bedroom when he heard the door opening forcefully and unexpectedly he saw two unknown males covering their faces with balaclavas,” he said.

The father was pointed at with a firearm, and the intruders demanded money and cellphones. However, the father only gave the assailants a cellphone and told them he did not have money.

The father was then tied with a rope, and the duo proceeded to other rooms in the house, where they found the children sleeping.

In the aftermath, the 43-year-old father heard multiple gunshots. He managed to untie himself and rushed to check on his children.

“The victim found his 20-year-old son lying on the floor, bleeding heavily with a gunshot wound on the forehead,” said Mashaba.

The father then rushed to the other room and discovered that his 17-year-old daughter had been raped by one of the intruders.

“Furthermore, the suspects fled the scene in possession of stolen properties comprising a cellphone, a laptop, a chainsaw, a television set, a bicycle and a grinder valued at R36,300,” said Mashaba.

Both victims were rushed to the local hospital for medical attention, but the 20-year-old son succumbed to his injuries.