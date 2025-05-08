Life imprisonment for Nelspruit pensioner who kidnapped and raped lover

Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and kidnapping his partner.

A 63-year-old man who held his lover captive and repeatedly raped her over two weeks has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said between November 1, 2018, and November 18, 2018, the 53-year-old victim went missing from her home in TV Trust, KaBokweni. A missing persons file was opened.

"Nine days after her disappearance, the victim managed to steal the accused’s phone and called her sister, telling her that she was locked up at the accused’s place and that she needed help," said Nyuswa.

Police were immediately dispatched to the location. When the accused refused to open the door, they forced entry and discovered the victim inside, severely malnourished and traumatized.