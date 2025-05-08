KwaDabeka man sentenced to life for horrific repeated rape of teenage girl
A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pinetown Regional Court for the repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl who lived on the same property in KwaDabeka.
The incidents took place between February 2023 and January 2024.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Nathasha Ramkisson-Kara said the accused, who rented a room on the girl's grandmother's property, took advantage of his proximity to repeatedly lure the teenager into his room under the pretense of helping with chores, where he would then rape her.
The abuse came to light when the grandmother noticed a sudden change in the girl's behaviour.
"She asked the complainant what was wrong and was told about what the accused was doing," said Ramkisson-Kara.
With the help of other tenants, the grandmother confronted the man and alerted authorities. The accused was arrested, and the victim was taken to the Chatsworth Thuthuzel Care Centre for support and medical assistance.
In court, State Prosecutor Lethuxolo Nene led the evidence of both the complainant and her grandmother, who was the first to report the matter.
"The doctor who examined the complainant also testified about her injuries," said Ramkisson-Kara.
A Victim Impact Statement, compiled by the complainant and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Bonisile Mngoma, was handed in as part of the state's case.
In her statement, the young survivor expressed deep emotional trauma, saying that she feels like she was robbed of her childhood. She also revealed that she was forced to relocate to another area because she no longer felt safe in her community
"The complainant further said that she was ridiculed and teased about what had happened to her," said Ramkisson-Kara.
The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and was declared unfit to possess a firearm or work with children, and his name will be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.
"The NPA remains committed to fighting the scourge of gender-based violence, and we hope that sentences of this nature demonstrate our commitment." Ramkisson-Kara said.
