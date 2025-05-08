KwaDabeka man sentenced to life for horrific repeated rape of teenage girl

Man sentenced to life for raping minor repeatedly. Image: Armand Hough

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pinetown Regional Court for the repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl who lived on the same property in KwaDabeka. The incidents took place between February 2023 and January 2024. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Nathasha Ramkisson-Kara said the accused, who rented a room on the girl's grandmother's property, took advantage of his proximity to repeatedly lure the teenager into his room under the pretense of helping with chores, where he would then rape her. The abuse came to light when the grandmother noticed a sudden change in the girl's behaviour.

"She asked the complainant what was wrong and was told about what the accused was doing," said Ramkisson-Kara. With the help of other tenants, the grandmother confronted the man and alerted authorities. The accused was arrested, and the victim was taken to the Chatsworth Thuthuzel Care Centre for support and medical assistance. In court, State Prosecutor Lethuxolo Nene led the evidence of both the complainant and her grandmother, who was the first to report the matter. "The doctor who examined the complainant also testified about her injuries," said Ramkisson-Kara.