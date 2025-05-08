Aserie Ndlovu and partner | Police confirm human remains found at site pointed out by suspect

Police have found two bodies, believed to be missing community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli who have been missing since February 18. Image: IOL

Police have found remains of two people who are believed to be Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli who vanished mysteriously in February. National commissioner of the SA Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, told journalists that the remains of the two people will now undergo rigorous tests to determine their identity. "The process with the human remains we have found, they would be taken to the pathologists and we will take DNA, process it with the closest relatives - it might be one or two relatives to determine the identity of those remains.

"Then we can confirm that it is indeed them or not," Masemola, who was with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed journalists in Bloemfontein at the funeral of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge who lost her life last month, alongside two colleagues, following a horrific crash at the Hennops River in Tshwane. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Last week, IOL reported that the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) have increased the reward for information about the missing couple from R50,000 to R100,000, while appealing to authorities to act. Five suspects have now been arrested for charges including kidnapping the couple and hijacking their white Volkswagen Polo, regularly driven by Ndlovu.

Masemola said the area where the remains were found was pointed out by one of the arrested suspects. "One of the suspects did point out, not exactly there, but he did point out. We then searched the area and we found the remains. We did not take ourselves there, they (the suspect) did take us," he said. Earlier, Mchunu told mourners at Constable Senoge's funeral that the missing couple has not been found.