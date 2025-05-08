‘I believe we are close to the end’: Son of missing woman Zodwa Mdhluli’s heartfelt appeal

Mpumalanga woman Zodwa Precious Mdhluli and her romantic partner, Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu have been missing for almost three months after they vanished mysteriously in February.

Last week, IOL reported that the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) have increased the reward for information about the missing couple from R50,000 to R100,000 while appealing to authorities to act.

Five suspects have now been arrested for charges including kidnapping the couple, and hijacking their white Volkswagen Polo, regularly driven by Ndlovu.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, together with national commissioner of the SA Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, held closed-door engagements with families of Mdhluli and Ndlovu, giving them updates on the ongoing intense investigations, and the impending trial of the five arrested suspects.

Following the meetings, Mdhluli’s son Treasure told a media briefing that he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the time his mother vanished with the journalist.

“As a family, we do believe that we are close to the end, and justice will prevail. For now, we are really grateful for all the support that we are receiving from everyone.

“Continue being with us, until the very end,” said Treasure.