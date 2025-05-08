Gauteng man appears in court for the murder of his mother and younger brother

A 25-year-old man appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly killing his mother and brother.

Brazea Daniel Mogudi is accused of killing his mother, Dikeledi Mogudi, aged 54, and his 16-year-old brother, Ntathile Mogudi at their home in Henley on Klip during an alleged violent confrontation on May 4, 2025.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Gauteng division, Lumka Mahanjana, said around 7pm that fateful night, a concerned neighbour was alerted by a commotion emanating from the Mogudi home.

Upon investigation, the neighbour discovered a harrowing scene where Brazea was allegedly straddling his younger brother, who lay on the ground, while their mother was frantically screaming for help. Witnesses recalled her desperate cries, “He is killing him!” as she sought assistance.

Mahanjana said while members of the community rushed to the scene, they found themselves thwarted by a locked gate, rendering immediate intervention impossible. Tragically, by the time emergency services, including police and the Community Policing Forum (CPF), arrived, both mother and son were dead.

Mahanjana added that Mogudi turned himself in shortly after the incident at the Meyerton Police Station, where he was taken into custody without resistance.

The Vereeniging Magistrate's Court has scheduled the next court appearance for May 12, 2025, allowing the accused time to consult with his attorney.

