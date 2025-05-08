Family claims insurance motive in murder of Limpopo nurse Morudi Phetla

The family of 64-year-old Morudi Frank Phetla, a respected nurse found murdered beneath the Mabintana Bridge, suspects his wife and two accomplices killed him for insurance money

The family of Limpopo nurse Morudi Frank Phetla believes he was murdered for an insurance payout.

The 64-year-old was found dead under the Mabintana Bridge in March.

Phetla was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday, March 15, around 7 pm, just as he was about to enter his yard in the Zamane section of Jane Furse.

According to Limpopo police, his vehicle was later discovered idling with its headlights on, but he was nowhere to be found.

Two days after his disappearance, on March 17, 2025, Phetla's body was discovered around 6.30 am by a shepherd under the Mabintana Bridge.

Police said Phetla had sustained fatal head injuries.

Three people have been arrested in connection with Phetla's murder, among them is his 60-year-old wife.

Speaking to IOL News, Phetla’s brother, Joseph Phetla, said the family became suspicious of Rosina Phetla, Morudi’s wife, after she allegedly attempted to cash in on his insurance policies shortly after his death.

“Immediately after we heard that my brother had died, she was already talking about claiming insurance payouts,” Joseph said.

“She called the insurance companies, but they asked her why she wanted to claim the money when he was not buried.”

According to Joseph, Rosina told insurance companies that her husband had died and asked to begin the claims process, but she was told they could not proceed until the legal process was complete.

“She never received any money,” he said.

“We were told that she would only get the money after the case was resolved. If not, they won’t release the money because it looks like he was brutally murdered.”