Crime Report: 656 arrests, 22 cops killed, drug labs bust as Hawks clamp down on crime

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya. Image: Fikile Marakalla/GCIS

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said they had made significant inroads in apprehending individuals in high-profile cases, ensuring accountability and justice for the victims. Speaking at the release of the fourth quarterly results on Thursday, Hawks boss Lieutenant General Dr/Advocate Godfrey Lebeya presented a sobering report of the crime situation. He said that during the period January 2025 until March 2025, a total of 656 people were arrested, the majority of them being South African. "Of these arrests, 74% are South Africans and 26% are foreign nationals."

The majority of these arrests were made in Gauteng, with 139 recorded, followed by 99 arrests in North West and 88 in KwaZulu-Natal. During these arrests, 395 firearms and 1,746 rounds of ammunition were seized. Seven clandestine drug laboratories were dismantled with drugs worth a total street value of over R23 million. “During this same period, the Directorate secured convictions on 239 accused persons.

He said the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) contributed towards issuing 102 freezing and forfeiture orders amounting to over R418 million. Of these orders, 56 were Preservation Orders with a monetary value of over R370 million. Lebeya said over R19 million had been deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA).