Crime Report: 656 arrests, 22 cops killed, drug labs bust as Hawks clamp down on crime
The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said they had made significant inroads in apprehending individuals in high-profile cases, ensuring accountability and justice for the victims.
Speaking at the release of the fourth quarterly results on Thursday, Hawks boss Lieutenant General Dr/Advocate Godfrey Lebeya presented a sobering report of the crime situation.
He said that during the period January 2025 until March 2025, a total of 656 people were arrested, the majority of them being South African.
"Of these arrests, 74% are South Africans and 26% are foreign nationals."
The majority of these arrests were made in Gauteng, with 139 recorded, followed by 99 arrests in North West and 88 in KwaZulu-Natal.
During these arrests, 395 firearms and 1,746 rounds of ammunition were seized.
Seven clandestine drug laboratories were dismantled with drugs worth a total street value of over R23 million.
“During this same period, the Directorate secured convictions on 239 accused persons.
He said the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) contributed towards issuing 102 freezing and forfeiture orders amounting to over R418 million. Of these orders, 56 were Preservation Orders with a monetary value of over R370 million.
Lebeya said over R19 million had been deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA).
Police killings
In three months, 22 police officers were killed. The majority of them - 16 - were off-duty at the time of their murder.
Lebeya said an attack on police officials is an assault on society and indeed, an attack on the State.
"We categorised the killing of police officials as a national priority offence that requires the attention of the Hawks."
Fifty per cent of the murders took place in Gauteng.
Concerning police killings, Lebeya said 38 people were arrested, 14 convictions secured, and 11 life imprisonments handed down by the courts.
"In addition, 487 years imprisonment were secured."
During this period, 33 police officers - 19 traffic officers and 14 SAPS members - were arrested for various crimes.
These crimes range from fraud, corruption, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.
These officers were arrested in the Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces.
"Six police officials were convicted and sentenced for defeating the ends of justice, conspiracy to commit robbery, fraud and corruption."
Cash-in-transit robberies
A total of 50 cash-in-transit heists were recorded during this quarter.
Lebeya said 64 people have been arrested in cash-in-transit related crimes, with 10 suspected criminals killed in a shootout with cops.
Thirteen convictions were secured on CIT and related cases.
Kidnapping and ransom demands
Twenty-four cases of kidnappings were reported to the Hawks during the period under review. Of the 35 suspects arrested, 28 were South Africans and seven were foreign nationals.
South African Revenue Tax (SARS) related cases
During the fourth quarter, 78 suspects were arrested and 37 convictions for tax-related offences.
Lebeya reiterated that the Hawks would continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice by the Constitution and other laws of the Republic,” he said.
