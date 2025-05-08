23-year-old woman linked to kidnapping investigation in Eastern Cape

A young woman has been linked to a kidnapping in the Eastern Cape.

A 23-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape appeared in the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping.

Authorities believe the arrested suspect orchestrated the kidnapping.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said the kidnapping took place on April 5, when the 32-year-old victim was abducted by unknown armed suspects in Schonville location in Qonce.

“During the incident, apparently, the victim was accosted, stabbed, and forcefully taken into the boot of the suspect’s vehicle. Thereafter, it was divulged that the victim's Volkswagen Golf 7 GTi was also hijacked, which was later recovered abandoned and burnt to ashes at the Bisho off-ramp near the N2 road,” Mhlakuvana said.