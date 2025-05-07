Toyota Hilux GD-6 recovered in Zimbabwe after a woman was robbed in Botswana

A woman was left in distress after three robbers got away with her Toyota Hilux GD-6 bakkie at Matsiloje village in Botswana.

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) working in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has recovered a Toyota Hilux GD-6 bakkie in Zimbabwe after it was stolen in Botswana.

In a statement, spokesperson for the Botswana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner Near Bagali said the security cooperation with the Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to yield positive results.

“The owner of a Toyota Hilux GD-6, valued at over P590,000 (almost R790,000) was in distress after three unknown men robbed her and stole it at Matsiloje village, the BPS embarked on investigations to locate it and arrest the perpetrators,” said Bagali.

“Acting on information that it (the bakkie) might have crossed into the Republic of Zimbabwe, they promptly shared information with their counterparts and a joint investigation ensued.”

Following an intensive search, ZRP successfully recovered the vehicle in Figtree, Zimbabwe.

“The two security organs are currently in hot pursuit of the criminals who are still at large, while plans are underway to return the vehicle to Botswana,” said Bagali.

“Botswana Police Service would like to profoundly thank the Zimbabwe Republic Police for their unwavering commitment to combat cross-border and transnational organised crime. This case has demonstrated the true spirit and testament of excellent bilateral relations between the two neighbours.”

Last year, IOL reported that police in Limpopo arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, a bakkie which was reported stolen in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria.

The white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab was en route to the Beitbridge border post, where police believe it would be smuggled out of the country.

“Following on information and diligent investigative work, members of the provincial murder and robbery, and the tracking team working jointly with private security company intercepted the vehicle next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane,” provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.

“The vehicle, reported stolen from Garsfontein in Gauteng, was allegedly set to be illegally exported out of South Africa.”

