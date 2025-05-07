TikTok user in court for crimen injuria after accusing three friends of racism
Njabulo Madlanga
Image: Screenshot
TikTok user Njabulo Madlanga appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday where she is facing charges of crimen injuria and the contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act, for allegedly making false and defamatory allegations of racism.
The charges come after three friends opened a crimen injuria case against Madlanga in August 2023 after she allegedly made false and damaging allegations of racism against them.
AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit is representing the three friends, Reece Lopes, Milan Kruijer and Jude Fraser-Grant.
Madlanga accused them of racism in a TikTok post. The post has since been deleted from her account.
In the posts, Madlanga claimed that while she and her siblings were waiting in a queue at Gold Reef City, the trio made monkey sounds directed at them, accusations which the trio denied.
On 9 July, Kruijer sent a message to Madlanga in which he denied the allegation that he or his friends made any noises and further denied they were racist.
He warned Madlanga that if she refuses to take down the posts, he will file a criminal complaint. Instead of taking down the post, Madlanga posted a screenshot of Kruijer’s message, alleging she was being intimidated.
In October 2023, the Private Prosecution Unit successfully applied for a protection order against Madlanga, prohibiting her from further harassing or enlisting the help of others to harass the complainants.
Image: Screenshot
Meanwhile, Madlanga defended the posts and allegations as “her truth”. Despite recording videos of the three people in the queue, she failed to present any evidence to back up her accusations of racism during the protection order hearing.
Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson, Barry Bateman, said being falsely accused of a crime can be devastating for the victim.
“Too often, people use social media to make false and unconfirmed allegations, fully aware that their claims will unquestionably be accepted as true. It elevates those individuals to the positions of judge, jury and executioner in their own cases. Justice will not be found in an environment where people prioritise clicks and likes over the truth.
"The courts must send a clear message that falsely accusing someone on social media of a crime they did not commit will not be tolerated, and the accusers will be held accountable,” said Bateman.
The matter was postponed to July 7, 2025, for the docket to be disclosed to the defense and for a trial date to be set.
