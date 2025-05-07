TikTok user in court for crimen injuria after accusing three friends of racism

TikTok user Njabulo Madlanga appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday where she is facing charges of crimen injuria and the contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act, for allegedly making false and defamatory allegations of racism.

The charges come after three friends opened a crimen injuria case against Madlanga in August 2023 after she allegedly made false and damaging allegations of racism against them.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit is representing the three friends, Reece Lopes, Milan Kruijer and Jude Fraser-Grant.

Madlanga accused them of racism in a TikTok post. The post has since been deleted from her account.

In the posts, Madlanga claimed that while she and her siblings were waiting in a queue at Gold Reef City, the trio made monkey sounds directed at them, accusations which the trio denied.

On 9 July, Kruijer sent a message to Madlanga in which he denied the allegation that he or his friends made any noises and further denied they were racist.

He warned Madlanga that if she refuses to take down the posts, he will file a criminal complaint. Instead of taking down the post, Madlanga posted a screenshot of Kruijer’s message, alleging she was being intimidated.

In October 2023, the Private Prosecution Unit successfully applied for a protection order against Madlanga, prohibiting her from further harassing or enlisting the help of others to harass the complainants.