Three suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a nurse in Limpopo

Three suspects arrested for kidnapping and murder of Limpopo nurse.

A 60-year-old woman and two other suspects are expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, May 7, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a male nurse, Morudi Frank Phetla, in Jane Furse earlier this year.

The suspects, a 60-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old man, are facing charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, and murder.

Their arrests stem from a coordinated police operation on Monday, May 5, led by the Jane Furse Tracking Team in collaboration with the Provincial Organised Crime Unit in Gauteng.

The operation, informed by credible intelligence, targeted areas in Ekurhuleni, Kempton Park, and Tembisa.