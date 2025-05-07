Missing journalist and partner: More charges anticipated as arrested suspects face court

Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18. Image: Screengrab/X

More charges are expected to be added when the men arrested in connection with the disappearance of community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli appear in court on Wednesday. IOL reported on Monday that four people have been arrested, linked to the disappearance of the couple in February. The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf. Police have since changed the case from missing persons to kidnapping and car hijacking. However, IOL understands that additional charges might be added when the accused men appear in court on Wednesday.

Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu was reported missing on February 18, 2025 together with his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli. Image: Supplied

Earlier, IOL reported that Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, together with national commissioner of the SA Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, will on Wednesday meet families of Ndlovu and Mdhluli. SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said deputy national commissioner of crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya will also form part of the briefing at KwaMhlanga police station. The delegation will thereafter attend court proceedings of the men arrested in connection with the disappearance. IOL reported on Tuesday that one of the four arrested suspects was working for Mdhluli as a metered cab driver. Two of the four arrested suspects on Tuesday appeared before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga in connection with the disappearance of the couple. The arrested driver was meant to appear in court in Mamelodi on Tuesday, but was transferred to Mpumalanga.