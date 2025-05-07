Missing journalist and partner: Deputy police minister, SAPS commissioner to visit families

The delegation will thereafter attend court proceedings of the men arrested in connection with the disappearance of the couple.

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said deputy national commissioner of crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya will also form part of the briefing at KwaMhlanga police station.

IOL reported on Monday that four people have been arrested, linked to the disappearance of the couple in February . The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.

Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, together with national commissioner of the SA Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, will on Wednesday meet families of missing journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

IOL reported on Tuesday that one of the four arrested suspects was working for Mdhluli as a metered cab driver.

Two of the four arrested suspects on Tuesday appeared before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga in connection with the disappearance of the couple. The arrested driver was meant to appear in court in Mamelodi on Tuesday, but was transferred to Mpumalanga.

"The suspect who was meant to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrates Court has been transferred to KwaMhlanga for jurisdiction purposes because the incident happened in KwaMhlanga. He is now expected to appear before the KwaMhlanga Magistrates Court," said Mathe.

Earlier, Mathe said the arrested driver was quite familiar with the missing couple.

"At least at this stage, none of the four suspects that are in police custody are relatives of the couple. The first suspect, according to our evidence that we have gathered, he works for the partner of the missing journalist. So he was quite familiar, and he was a person that is known to this couple," she told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

"The other three, one of them being a mechanic - we are not too sure how they relate, but we can say all four of these suspects worked in cahoots. That is why they are also facing those additional charges of kidnapping, and hijacking."

Police have intensified their efforts, seeking to find the missing couple.

Mathe said the second, third, and fourth suspects that have been arrested were found with different vehicle parts believed to belong to the VW Citi Golf owned by Ndlovu.

"One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area. Two Volkswagen Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized," said Mathe.

She added that the case has now changed from missing persons to kidnapping and car hijacking.

"Additional charges such as house robbery and being in possession of stolen property are likely to be added."

[email protected]

IOL News