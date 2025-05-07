Leave the cash: Government warns South Africans to steer clear of cash-in-transit crime scenes

Government is warning people to steer clear of CIT crime scenes. Image: Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Cash-in-transit (CIT) crime has become endemic in South Africa with those transporting cash risking their lives every day just to do their jobs. The government has called on South Africans to steer clear of CIT crime scenes as it is not only dangerous but may bring criminal charges. "Should you witness the aftermath of a Cash-In-Transit (CIT) crime, your safety comes first: Move to a secure location immediately. Avoid the scene and do not engage," warned the government.

In April last year, community members were allegedly caught stealing leftover money after armed robbers blew up a cash van in KwaMashu. Residents allegedly helped themselves to money strewn on the ground According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, members of Rusa were standing off at the location following the heist. "On arrival, reaction officers and SAPS discovered that explosives were used to blow up the armoured vehicle. The suspects had fled prior to the arrival of first responders. The public was in the process of stealing money left behind by the suspects," said Balram.