Have you seen them? KZN Hawks seek assistance in solving murder of police Sergeant

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has reached out to the public for assistance in locating two men, Xolani Ngobese/Ndlovu and Sanele Mthembu, who are considered pivotal to the ongoing investigation into the tragic murder of Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa

Mbanjwa, 33, was shot and killed at her home in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal in April 2024.

As investigations progressed, Hawks provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed that the authorities have made several arrests related to the case. Among those currently in custody are Mbanjwa's 36-year-old fiance, Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi and Bhungane Hadebe, who are facing charges of direct involvement in the murder.

Mhlongo explained that Mthembu, who is originally from Bulwer, was last seen in Dambuza area in Pietermaritzburg where he was operating a tuckshop.

Meanwhile, Ngobese/Ndlovu was last seen at Edendale in Pietermaritzburg. He used to reside at Capital City Housing, NPC flats and worked an Uber driver.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Sipho Mnguni on 082 556 9559.