Have you seen them? KZN Hawks seek assistance in solving murder of police Sergeant
KZN Hawks are seeking public assistance in locating Xolani Ngobese/Ndlovu and Sanele Mthembu.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has reached out to the public for assistance in locating two men, Xolani Ngobese/Ndlovu and Sanele Mthembu, who are considered pivotal to the ongoing investigation into the tragic murder of Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa
Mbanjwa, 33, was shot and killed at her home in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal in April 2024.
As investigations progressed, Hawks provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed that the authorities have made several arrests related to the case. Among those currently in custody are Mbanjwa's 36-year-old fiance, Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi and Bhungane Hadebe, who are facing charges of direct involvement in the murder.
Mhlongo explained that Mthembu, who is originally from Bulwer, was last seen in Dambuza area in Pietermaritzburg where he was operating a tuckshop.
Meanwhile, Ngobese/Ndlovu was last seen at Edendale in Pietermaritzburg. He used to reside at Capital City Housing, NPC flats and worked an Uber driver.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Sipho Mnguni on 082 556 9559.
In another incident, in April, an off-duty police officer was killed after he was shot multiple times during a robbery on Mafukazela Drive in Inanda
Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 36-year-old police officer had parked his car on the roadside and had gone inside a tuck shop. He was approached by suspects who fired several rounds at him. The injured man was robbed of his firearm bag.
His assailants then departed the crime scene in a silver Volkswagen Polo.
"Reports indicate that the victim was accosted by about five unknown men who opened fire at him. The officer managed to shoot back and injured one suspect, before he succumbed to his injuries on the scene," said Netshiunda.
Meanwhile, Reaction Unit South Africa's (RUSA) Phoenix Operations Centre received several calls for help after the incident.
When RUSA members arrived at around 6:30 pm, they were informed that the gravely injured police officer had been discreetly transported to the hospital. "His family arrived shortly thereafter and confirmed that the SAPS Official was pronounced deceased upon arrival at a medical facility. Multiple spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene," RUSA said.
The suspect who was shot got injured in the arm and was later detained by police at a local clinic.
