Cop in cuffs: Eastern Cape police officer busted on charges of fraud and money laundering
A 48-year-old Eastern Cape police woman has beeen arrested in connection to charges of fraud and money laundering.
Eastern Cape police have arrested one of their own - a 48-year-old woman police officer stationed at SAPS Kabega Park on Tuesday morning, for charges of fraud and money laundering linked to a case.
The woman police officer was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Eastern Cape Murder for Money Task Team.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobantu Gantana said the arrest was effected on Wednesday, at the Kabega Park Police Station.
“The member faces charges of fraud and money laundering linked to a case registered at SAPS Mount Road,” Gantana confirmed.
“The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details can be disclosed at this stage.”
She said the police will appear at the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Thursday, May 8.
“SAPS reaffirms its commitment to accountability and the rule of law, ensuring that all members implicated in criminal activities face due process,” Gantana added.
IOL News previously reported that an Eastern Cape police officer was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend following an argument in Alice.
Gantana said the officer who is attached to the Hogsback police station, was with her boyfriend returning from a traditional ceremony on Saturday, May 4, when an argument broke out while they were at their residence
"During the altercation, it is alleged that the suspect drew her official firearm and fired a single shot, fatally wounding her boyfriend. The deceased sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body," said Gantana.
Gantana added that police confiscated one firearm, along with ammunition and other pertinent forensic samples at the scene.
"A murder case has been registered and referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation as required by law in cases involving police officials.''
