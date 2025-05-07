Cop in cuffs: Eastern Cape police officer busted on charges of fraud and money laundering

A 48-year-old Eastern Cape police woman has beeen arrested in connection to charges of fraud and money laundering. Image: File

Eastern Cape police have arrested one of their own - a 48-year-old woman police officer stationed at SAPS Kabega Park on Tuesday morning, for charges of fraud and money laundering linked to a case. The woman police officer was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Eastern Cape Murder for Money Task Team.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobantu Gantana said the arrest was effected on Wednesday, at the Kabega Park Police Station. “The member faces charges of fraud and money laundering linked to a case registered at SAPS Mount Road,” Gantana confirmed. “The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details can be disclosed at this stage.” She said the police will appear at the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Thursday, May 8. “SAPS reaffirms its commitment to accountability and the rule of law, ensuring that all members implicated in criminal activities face due process,” Gantana added. IOL News previously reported that an Eastern Cape police officer was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend following an argument in Alice.