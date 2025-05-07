Commissioner Masemola confirms five arrests in case of missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

Missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli. Image: Facebook

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli, with five suspects arrested in connection with their kidnapping and hijacking. The couple was reported missing on February 19, 2025, prompting a multi-provincial investigation by units from both Mpumalanga and Gauteng. As the search intensified, specialised SAPS divisions, including cybercrime, organised crime, and serious and violent crime units, were brought in to support the investigation. “I am pleased to report that by this past Sunday afternoon, this team had already registered a breakthrough with the first three arrests and two more arrests later on Sunday evening,” said Masemola.

The five suspects, all South African nationals, were apprehended in separate villages in KwaMhlanga. They are facing multiple charges including kidnapping, carjacking, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and vehicles, and drug possession. Police have recovered two VW Citi Golfs allegedly fitted with parts from Ndlovu’s vehicle, as well as household items believed to have been stolen from the couple’s home. “These include a fridge, stove, microwave, blankets and other items,” Masemola confirmed. Three of the suspects have already appeared in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and possession of stolen property. The other two, including a 17-year-old minor who has since been released into the care of his parents, are expected to appear today. Despite the arrests, the couple remains missing, but Masemola assured the public and the families that every effort is being made to locate them.