10 armed robbers storm Somerset West shopping complex

Police in the Western Cape are in hot pursuit of a group of robbers who stormed a shopping complex in Somerset West on Tuesday, May 6.

The armed robbery took place at about 6.25am.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said 10 armed men entered the shopping complex.

“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the premises through the rear entrance. Upon exiting the building, they noticed a patrol vehicle approaching and fired numerous gunshots at the police members,” Swartbooi said.