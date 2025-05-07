10 armed robbers storm Somerset West shopping complex
Police crime scene tape at a scene Police arrested on suspect.
Image: File image
Police in the Western Cape are in hot pursuit of a group of robbers who stormed a shopping complex in Somerset West on Tuesday, May 6.
The armed robbery took place at about 6.25am.
The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said 10 armed men entered the shopping complex.
“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the premises through the rear entrance. Upon exiting the building, they noticed a patrol vehicle approaching and fired numerous gunshots at the police members,” Swartbooi said.
He said police officers took action, and this resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.
“We can confirm that no one sustained any injuries owing to the exchange of gunfire. The rest of the suspects fled the scene, and they are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi said.
He said police in Lwandle have opened a case of business robbery.
Police are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Members of the public with information can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or alternatively, use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.
