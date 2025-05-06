'We never anticipated this tragic end': Police Commissioner Masemola on deaths of three missing Free State cops

Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola bids farewell to Constables Linda, Senoge, and Buys, who tragically lost their lives during a journey from the Free State to Limpopo

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola described the deaths of three Free State police constables as a heartbreaking conclusion to what started as a suspected hijacking and kidnapping case, confirming that the Accident Unit is investigating the VW Polo involved.

“When we first picked up this case, we never anticipated this tragic end,” Masemola said during a memorial service in Bloemfontein.

“We initially thought it was a possible hijacking and kidnapping. We investigated, but through technology and meticulous intelligence and detective work, our investigation led us to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1 – where we undertook a three-day search.”

The memorial service honoured Constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, who tragically died in Tshwane.

The three officers, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), were last seen in the early hours of April 24 at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza.

They were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback from the Free State to Limpopo.

Their bodies were recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion, Gauteng, after they were reported missing for more than five days.

On Monday, families of the officers gathered at the river to perform traditional rituals before taking the bodies home.

“It had been a difficult six days for members of the South African Police Service and the affected families, as we searched everywhere for our three missing police officers,” Masemola said.

“The high-level team I had appointed spent sleepless nights combing the length and breadth of Gauteng, Free State and Limpopo.”

Masemola said the breakthrough came after following multiple leads and analysing all available evidence.

“Following all possible leads and after studying all the evidence we had gathered, our investigation led us to the Hennops River,” he said.

“There, we recovered the bodies of the three members, our groundsman, Mr Jan Zwane, and a decomposed body. On the seventh day of the investigation, we found the VW Polo belonging to Constable Linda.”