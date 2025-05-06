'We never anticipated this tragic end': Police Commissioner Masemola on deaths of three missing Free State cops
Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola bids farewell to Constables Linda, Senoge, and Buys, who tragically lost their lives during a journey from the Free State to Limpopo
Image: Supplied/SAPS
National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola described the deaths of three Free State police constables as a heartbreaking conclusion to what started as a suspected hijacking and kidnapping case, confirming that the Accident Unit is investigating the VW Polo involved.
“When we first picked up this case, we never anticipated this tragic end,” Masemola said during a memorial service in Bloemfontein.
“We initially thought it was a possible hijacking and kidnapping. We investigated, but through technology and meticulous intelligence and detective work, our investigation led us to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1 – where we undertook a three-day search.”
The memorial service honoured Constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, who tragically died in Tshwane.
The three officers, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), were last seen in the early hours of April 24 at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza.
They were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback from the Free State to Limpopo.
Their bodies were recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion, Gauteng, after they were reported missing for more than five days.
On Monday, families of the officers gathered at the river to perform traditional rituals before taking the bodies home.
“It had been a difficult six days for members of the South African Police Service and the affected families, as we searched everywhere for our three missing police officers,” Masemola said.
“The high-level team I had appointed spent sleepless nights combing the length and breadth of Gauteng, Free State and Limpopo.”
Masemola said the breakthrough came after following multiple leads and analysing all available evidence.
“Following all possible leads and after studying all the evidence we had gathered, our investigation led us to the Hennops River,” he said.
“There, we recovered the bodies of the three members, our groundsman, Mr Jan Zwane, and a decomposed body. On the seventh day of the investigation, we found the VW Polo belonging to Constable Linda.”
Mourners attended the memorial service of the three Free State cops, who tragically died at the Hennops River in Tshwane.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
He thanked the various SAPS units and law enforcement partners who participated in the search and rescue operation.
“From our crime and counter-intelligence units, K9 Search and Rescue, Cybercrime, detectives from various units, our Air Wing and drone pilots, the Hawks, and divers from multiple organisations – we are grateful,” he said.
“To our dedicated members: thank you for your resilience. Even after the gruesome discovery of our members’ bodies, you went back to recover the vehicle and missing parts on Workers’ Day, a public holiday, because you were committed to giving the Senoge, Linda, and Buys families the necessary closure.”
Masemola also expressed gratitude to external role players, including Gauteng Traffic and volunteer divers from Search and Rescue South Africa.
He said the SAPS vehicle accident unit is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of the incident.
“We eagerly await the comprehensive report that will reveal the cause of this tragic accident
“The three officers were more than uniforms. They were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues. We mourn their loss and grieve alongside their families, who carry a burden no words can lighten. There are no words capable of providing sufficient comfort.”
Last week, Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed the memorial service was scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, at 12pm at Bobbiespark, 2 Hannah Street in Bloemfontein.
Three SAPS constables Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys and Boipelo Senoge were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.
Image: SAPS
IOL News previously reported that in consultation with the families of the deceased, Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane decided that the officers would be accorded official funerals on separate days.
Constable Senoge will be laid to rest on May 8 at South Park Cemetery, following a service at St. Peter Anglican Church in Rocklands, Mangaung.
Constable Linda’s funeral will take place on the morning of May 9. He will be buried at Magengenene Cemetery in Mangaung.
Constable Buys will be laid to rest on May 10 at Thaba Nchu Cemetery following her funeral service in the morning.
“The South African Police Service and the Free State provincial government extend their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen members,” Makhele said.
“Their passing has touched the country deeply, and their dedication and contribution will never be forgotten.”
