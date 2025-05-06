Tribute to SAPS constables: Joint memorial service for police officers who died around Hennops River

The Free State government and the SAPS will on Tuesday hold a joint memorial services in Mangaung, in honour of three police officers - constables Cebekhulu Linda, Boipelo Senoge, and Keamogetswe Buys.

A joint memorial services is set to be held in Bloemfontein, Free State, in honour of three members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) - constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, who died in Tshwane.

On Monday, IOL reported that families of three Free State police constables whose bodies were recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion, Gauteng, gathered at the river to perform rituals before heading home with the three bodies.

The three police constables were reported missing for over five days before their bodies were recovered in the raging river.

The trio was last seen in the early hours of April 24, 2025, at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza. They were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback, en route to Limpopo from the Free State.

Last week, provincial police spokesperson in the Free State, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the memorial service would be held at midday on Tuesday.

“In tribute to the dedication and service of the late constables, a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025, in Bloemfontein. The memorial service will be held at Bobbiespark, 2 Hannah Street, Bloemfontein and will start at 12pm,” said Makhele.

“The South African Police Service and the Free State provincial government extend deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen members. Their passing touched the country deeply, but their dedication and contribution will never be forgotten.”