Pietermaritzburg mother rushed to the hospital following carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

"A mother and her three children (two girls and one boy) inhaled the toxic fumes when the mother opened the garage door where a generator was running. Fortunately, the children were unharmed, but the mother required treatment and was transported to a nearby hospital for further care," said spokesperson Craig Botha.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services said they responded to an incident involving an entire family who had been exposed to carbon monoxide in the Northdale area on Monday night.

A Pietermaritzburg woman was rushed to the hospital following carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes.

Botha warned that people should never operate generators indoors or in attached garages, even with the door open.

Here are more tips to stay safe when using generators from Mica Hardware:

Never use a generator indoors or in a connected garage. A portable generator, like your car, runs on an internal combustion engine that releases lethal carbon monoxide.

When operated in a limited environment, generators can create large amounts of CO in minutes. When using a portable generator, keep in mind that CO is invisible and odourless. Even if you can't smell exhaust fumes, you might still be exposed to CO.

Make sure to put the generator so that exhaust fumes do not enter the home. Only use it outside in a well-ventilated, dry place away from house air intakes and shielded from direct exposure to the weather, preferably under a canopy, open shed, or carport.

Do not store fuel indoors; instead, store fuel for your generator outside of residential areas in properly labelled, non-glass safety containers. Avoid splashing fuel over hot components. When handling fuel, extinguish any flames and cigarettes. Always have a fully charged, authorised fire extinguisher near the generator. Never try to refill a portable generator while it is operating.

