Missing journalist and partner: Suspect worked for Zodwa Mdhluli as her cab driver

Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18, and police have now arrested four people.

Police believe one of the arrested suspects who will appear in a Mamelodi court on Tuesday, in connection with the disappearance of Pretoria journalist, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, was working for Mdhluli as a metered cab driver.

IOL reported on Monday that four people have been arrested, linked to the disappearance of the couple in February. The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.

On Monday, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the suspect who will appear in court on Tuesday seemingly had a working relationship with Mdhluli.

"At least at this stage, none of the four suspects that are in police custody are relatives of the couple. The first suspect, according to our evidence that we have gathered, he works for the partner of the missing journalist. So he was quite familiar, and he was a person that is known to this couple," she told the television news channel.

"The other three, one of them being a mechanic - we are not too sure how they relate, but we can say all four of these suspects worked in cahoots. That is why they are also facing those additional charges of kidnapping, and hijacking."

Mathe said the four arrested people are being treated as suspects.

She added that the first person to be arrested was the last person to be seen with the missing couple.

Police have intensified their efforts, seeking to find the missing couple.