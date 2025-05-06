Missing journalist and partner: Suspect worked for Zodwa Mdhluli as her cab driver
Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18, and police have now arrested four people.
Image: Facebook
Police believe one of the arrested suspects who will appear in a Mamelodi court on Tuesday, in connection with the disappearance of Pretoria journalist, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, was working for Mdhluli as a metered cab driver.
IOL reported on Monday that four people have been arrested, linked to the disappearance of the couple in February. The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.
On Monday, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the suspect who will appear in court on Tuesday seemingly had a working relationship with Mdhluli.
"At least at this stage, none of the four suspects that are in police custody are relatives of the couple. The first suspect, according to our evidence that we have gathered, he works for the partner of the missing journalist. So he was quite familiar, and he was a person that is known to this couple," she told the television news channel.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
"The other three, one of them being a mechanic - we are not too sure how they relate, but we can say all four of these suspects worked in cahoots. That is why they are also facing those additional charges of kidnapping, and hijacking."
Mathe said the four arrested people are being treated as suspects.
She added that the first person to be arrested was the last person to be seen with the missing couple.
Police have intensified their efforts, seeking to find the missing couple.
Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18.
Image: Facebook
Earlier, Mathe said the second, third, and fourth suspects that have been arrested were found with different vehicle parts believed to belong to the VW Citi Golf owned by Ndlovu.
"One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area. Two Volkswagen Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized," said Mathe.
Mathe added that the case has now changed from missing persons to kidnapping and car hijacking.
"Additional charges such as house robbery and being in possession of stolen property are likely to be added."
Meanwhile, the first suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court in Tshwane on Tuesday. The other three suspects are expected to appear later in the week before the KwaMahlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga.
On Friday, the National Press Club (NPC) and the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) urged the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, to personally intervene in the case of the missing couple and even increased the reward from R50,000 to R100,000.
Elijah Mhlanga, AMCF chairperson and communications specialist, had expressed concern over the slow pace of the investigation and the lack of communication or progress in the case.
“The fact that two adults with a vehicle can vanish without a trace is alarming. We hope this increased reward will encourage someone to come forward, but we also need SAPS to step up and prioritise this case,” Mhlanga said at the time.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.