Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death at Soweto mall
Soweto woman killed in shocking workplace stabbing by ex-boyfriend.
Image: X
A 26-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his girlfriend in her workplace.
Snenhlanhla Mathosi, 23, who worked at a Pick n Pay branch at Protea Glen Mall in Soweto, Gauteng allegedly ambushed Mathosi before brutally attacking and killing her.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Tshetlhane said the suspect allegedly arrived at the retailer on Sunday at about 8pm and stabbed the victim who was still on duty.
"She sustained several stab wounds to the upper body. Police were alerted about the incident, and they swiftly reacted to the scene. The victim was certified dead at the scene, and the suspect was arrested," Tshetlhane said.
The motive remains the subject of a police investigation.
Major General Nonhlanhla Kubheka, the Johannesburg District Commissioner, strongly condemned all types of gender-based violence (GBV).
She also complimented police officers for their quick response and devotion to protecting the safety and security of the neighbourhood.
Mgcini Tshwaku, the MMC for Public Safety, went to both the crime scene and the Protea Glen Police Station to evaluate the situation.
In regard to the case, the president of Truth and Solidarity Mehmet Vefa Dag called South Africans to unite to fight against GBV.
"We are calling on our South African brothers and sisters, please stay united against injustice. Stop abusing our brothers and sisters around the country. We want justice for every human being in this country. Stop killing your partners. Stop it right now," he said.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: