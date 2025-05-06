Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death at Soweto mall

Soweto woman killed in shocking workplace stabbing by ex-boyfriend. Image: X

A 26-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his girlfriend in her workplace. Snenhlanhla Mathosi, 23, who worked at a Pick n Pay branch at Protea Glen Mall in Soweto, Gauteng allegedly ambushed Mathosi before brutally attacking and killing her. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Tshetlhane said the suspect allegedly arrived at the retailer on Sunday at about 8pm and stabbed the victim who was still on duty.

"She sustained several stab wounds to the upper body. Police were alerted about the incident, and they swiftly reacted to the scene. The victim was certified dead at the scene, and the suspect was arrested," Tshetlhane said. The motive remains the subject of a police investigation. Major General Nonhlanhla Kubheka, the Johannesburg District Commissioner, strongly condemned all types of gender-based violence (GBV). She also complimented police officers for their quick response and devotion to protecting the safety and security of the neighbourhood.