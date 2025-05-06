JUST IN: Suspect loses leg in failed cash-in-transit robbery involving 10 men in Gauteng

Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted robbery and murder after a failed cash in transit hiest in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning.

A suspect in a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery reportedly lost his leg during a failed heist in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Thokoza on the East Rand.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a group of armed suspects attempted to bomb a cash van in Phola Park Extension 5.

According to police at least 10 suspects were involved in the failed heist.

The vehicle was allegedly rammed by a silver BMW at the intersection of Khumalo and Murubisi streets.

One of the suspects reportedly exited the vehicle with live explosives and attempted to detonate them near the cash van.

The bomb exploded, allegedly causing the suspect to suffer a severe injury that included the loss of a leg.

Images showing the aftermath, including a dislocated leg near the bombed vehicle, have circulated widely on social media.