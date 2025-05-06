'Find Aserie and Zodwa': Media groups salute SAPS for arrests in missing journalist case

Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February 18, and police have now arrested four people.

The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) have welcomed the arrest of four suspects in connection with the worrying disappearance of Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.

IOL reported on Monday that four people have been arrested, linked to the disappearance of the couple in February. The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.

Last week, the two media fraternity organizations wrote to national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, appealing to him to personally intervene in the case of the missing couple. The two organisations also jointly increased the reward for information on the missing couple from R50,000 to R100,000.

Welcoming the news of the arrest of four people, acting chairperson of the National Press Club, Antoinette Slabbert said she knew a breakthrough in the matter was imminent.

"The latest developments do not come as a surprise to us because the briefing we received from the SAPS (on Sunday) indicated that a lot of work had been done and that a breakthrough was imminent. We appreciate the deployment of additional resources to ensure that the matter is resolved as soon as possible," she said.

On the other hand, chairperson of the African Media and Communicators Forum, Elijah Mhlanga, expressed gratitude for the extensive work done by the police so far.

"The news of the arrests is most appreciated. We express our gratitude to the national commissioner and the investigating team for working 24-hours, around the clock, to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of Ndlovu and Mdhluli," he said.

Mhlanga added that the detailed briefing received on Sunday was encouraging, and the arrests reported on Monday confirm that the police have kept their word.

However, the two organisations emphasised that while the arrests are appreciated, the primary goal of locating the missing couple remains unfulfilled.

Ndlovu, the founder of Capital FM Live, a community radio station in Mamelodi, was last seen leaving his workplace in Mamelodi, in February, while Mdhluli was last seen in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.