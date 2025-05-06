Charges withdrawn against woman who allegedly killed her daughter’s rapist

An Eastern Cape woman has been cleared of all charges after she killed a man she caught raping her disabled daughter.

A 44-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her disabled daughter's rapist, has been cleared of all charges.

The Eastern Cape woman made a brief appearance in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in the Emalahleni Local Municipality on Monday.

She was arrested after the incident, which occurred early last month in Cacadu, and was later released on R500 bail.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, who attended the court proceedings alongside Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, welcomed the National Prosecuting Authority's decision.

“While we acknowledge the independence of the judiciary and respect the legal processes that were followed, we commend the NPA for its sensitivity and careful consideration of the extreme circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” said Premier Mabuyane.