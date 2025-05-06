Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo steps down from Supersport amid fraud allegations

Andile 'Ace' Ncobo has resigned from his Supersport after his court appearance. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

General Manager of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo, has resigned from a TV show amid fraud and money laundering charges. Ncobo, who has been a host on the Extra Time TV show on Supersport, DSTV channel 202, for the past 13 years, announced his resignation on Tuesday. This comes after Ncobo and his wife, Salome, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering. The duo is alleged to have siphoned millions of rands meant for schools in the Eastern Cape.

On his Facebook page, Ncobo had a special message to his viewers. “For the past 13 years, we've been together every Monday evening. We developed our love-hate relationship as real football people always do. You loved me when my analysis favoured your club, and hated me the very next week when it did not. Through it all, you were educated on the intricacies of refereeing decisions,” he wrote. He further explained what he did when he got out of the courtroom. “Sadly, the very first thing I did when I stepped out of court was to call my SuperSport Football boss and informed him that I will immediately cease to be part of the show in the foreseeable future, as I do not want my personal circumstances to tarnish the valuable role that the show plays within the football ecosystem, as well as respect for the Supersport brand,” Ncobo said.