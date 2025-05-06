Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo steps down from Supersport amid fraud allegations
Andile 'Ace' Ncobo has resigned from his Supersport after his court appearance.
General Manager of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo, has resigned from a TV show amid fraud and money laundering charges.
Ncobo, who has been a host on the Extra Time TV show on Supersport, DSTV channel 202, for the past 13 years, announced his resignation on Tuesday.
This comes after Ncobo and his wife, Salome, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering.
The duo is alleged to have siphoned millions of rands meant for schools in the Eastern Cape.
On his Facebook page, Ncobo had a special message to his viewers.
“For the past 13 years, we've been together every Monday evening. We developed our love-hate relationship as real football people always do. You loved me when my analysis favoured your club, and hated me the very next week when it did not. Through it all, you were educated on the intricacies of refereeing decisions,” he wrote.
He further explained what he did when he got out of the courtroom.
“Sadly, the very first thing I did when I stepped out of court was to call my SuperSport Football boss and informed him that I will immediately cease to be part of the show in the foreseeable future, as I do not want my personal circumstances to tarnish the valuable role that the show plays within the football ecosystem, as well as respect for the Supersport brand,” Ncobo said.
He has also remained adamant that he is innocent.
“Innocent as I know I am, innocent as the constitution of the country so dictates until a competent court finds to the contrary, I thought best to make this decision.
I will henceforth join the millions of you who watch the show, as a viewer too. Please do keep supporting the show. Thank you. [sic],” he wrote.
Ncobo is currently out on R50,000 bail, while his wife was granted R30,000 bail.
The couple is expected back in court on May 29, 2025.
