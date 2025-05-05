WATCH LIVE | Banxso battle heads to Western Cape High Court
The Wentzel v Banxso liquidation case continues at the Western Cape High Court. Don't miss our live coverage.
The high-stakes legal battle involving trading platform Banxso reached a critical juncture on Monday as the case was heard in the Western Cape High Court., presided over by Judge Andre Le Grange.
Legal analysts suggest that the outcome could have far-reaching implications for South Africa’s financial regulatory body, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Investors and industry stakeholders are closely watching the case, which could set a precedent for future disputes in the rapidly growing but often volatile forex market.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as the matter progresses.