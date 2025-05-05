WATCH LIVE | Banxso battle heads to Western Cape High Court

The Wentzel v Banxso liquidation case continues at the Western Cape High Court. Don't miss our live coverage.

The high-stakes legal battle involving trading platform Banxso reached a critical juncture on Monday as the case was heard in the Western Cape High Court., presided over by Judge Andre Le Grange.

