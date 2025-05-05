Senzo Meyiwa murder trial faces further delays in Pretoria High Court

The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa resumed before the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, where it was postponed again.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has postponed the matter to May 19 for further cross-examination of the lead investigating officer in the murder case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

Last week, IOL reported that the trial has struggled to resume following the untimely death of defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu. The legal eagle succumbed to illness in the early hours of December 10, 2024, at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Gauteng.

Mngomezulu represented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and following his demise, one of the defence lawyers, advocate Charles Mnisi, announced that he would be representing the murder-accused Sibiya.

Last month, after a hiatus of almost three months, Mnisi requested Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to postpone the matter again, which displeased the judge.

“Mr Mnisi you have had more than enough time, two months and three weeks. That is what we accorded you as a postponement. And you have been in this trial since when my predecessor, Judge (Tshifhiwa) Maumela was seized with the matter,” Mokgoatlheng addressed the court last month.

Moments later, Mnisi told the court that if the judge insists that the matter resumes on Tuesday, he would not be able to represent Sibiya.

“If the court is saying that I should come next week ready to proceed with the matter, then I am going to request that I be excused from representing accused number one (Sibiya).

Last week, the judge postponed the matter to May 5 in line with Mnisi's request. All accused men remain in custody.

On Monday, Mnisi assured the court that he will be able to proceed on May 19.