Security guard granted bail after fatal ATM altercation
Security guard faces murder charges following stabbing at local filling station.
A 36-year-old security guard appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 May 2025, in connection with the alleged murder of a man during an argument over an ATM transaction.
Kiilie Dail was granted R500 bail after being charged with the murder of 42-year-old Kuni Daniel Setsetse.
Dail is expected to return to court on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.
The incident reportedly occurred just before midnight on Thursday, 1 May, while Dail was on duty at a local filling station in Schweizer-Reneke.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, Dail became involved in a confrontation with Setsetse and his friends, who were experiencing difficulties withdrawing money from an automated teller machine (ATM).
“It was during the argument that Dail allegedly stabbed Setsetse in the upper body with a knife. Setsetse was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Myburgh.
The acting provincial police commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, condemned the killing, describing it as a “senseless murder” that should never have happened.
“This is yet another senseless murder which could and should not have happened, taking into consideration the circumstances under which it occurred,” said Asaneng.
“The impulsive and irrational resort to violence in resolving differences has now resulted in the irreversible, unjustified loss of life and arrest—both of which will affect the livelihoods of the deceased and the suspect’s families.”
He further warned that “the propensity for gratuitous violence as a way of settling differences often results in tragic, unintended consequences.”
