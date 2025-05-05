Security guard granted bail after fatal ATM altercation

A 36-year-old security guard appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 May 2025, in connection with the alleged murder of a man during an argument over an ATM transaction.

Kiilie Dail was granted R500 bail after being charged with the murder of 42-year-old Kuni Daniel Setsetse.

Dail is expected to return to court on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

The incident reportedly occurred just before midnight on Thursday, 1 May, while Dail was on duty at a local filling station in Schweizer-Reneke.