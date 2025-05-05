Premier Soccer League GM Andile Ncobo and wife charged with fraud and money laundering
Andile 'Ace' Ncobo and his wife Salome appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers
The General Manager of the Premier Soccer League and his wife appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on fraud and money laundering charges.
Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo, a former international referee, and his wife, Salome, 47, are alleged to have defrauded millions of rands from a project in the Eastern Cape.
The duo made a brief appearance and appeared elegantly dressed in the dock as they were formally charged.
The court granted the couple bail.
Ace was granted R50,000 bail while his wife was granted R30,000 bail.
The matter has been an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) for over a decade.
The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said it is reported that the duo allegedly misrepresented PetroSA by claiming that Gangatha Junior Secondary School (JSS) required infrastructure.
“They submitted proposals supported by forged trust deeds and donor documentation, creating a false impression that Gangatha Projects, a non-registered entity, was a legitimate channel for school development. PetroSA, relying on these presentations, paid R13 million to Gangatha JSS. The trust deed associated with King’s Gangatha Building Trust was not registered, and the signatures were allegedly falsified,” Hani said.
She said the Gangatha Project bank account received approximately R13 million.
“The scheme was executed through the submission of falsified documents, creation of fictitious or unregistered entities, and subsequent laundering of the proceeds through a personal account,” Hani said.
Andile 'Ace' Ncobo and his wife Salome face charges of fraud and money laundering.
Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers
In a statement made on Facebook, Ncobo said he believed this was a malicious prosecution and they welcomed the decision by the National Prosecuting Authorities to carry out its constitutional duties without favour.
“We appreciate the overwhelming messages of support and wish to assure our family, friends, and the supportive public that their support is not misplaced. We have never been involved in any criminal conduct in all the projects our company did. All projects we were appointed to do were completed in record time and to the highest standards,” Ncobo said.
He further stated that the school in this matter was built almost two decades ago and said it still stood proudly as an asset to the community.
“We have full confidence in the justice system of our country, and we know that the court will judge for itself that this matter should never have been brought before it in the first place. We humbly request to be given space to deal with this matter without any further public or media engagements beyond this statement,” Ncobo said.
The matter has been postponed until May 29, 2025, for further investigation.
