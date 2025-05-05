Premier Soccer League GM Andile Ncobo and wife charged with fraud and money laundering

Andile 'Ace' Ncobo and his wife Salome appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

The General Manager of the Premier Soccer League and his wife appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on fraud and money laundering charges. Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo, a former international referee, and his wife, Salome, 47, are alleged to have defrauded millions of rands from a project in the Eastern Cape. The duo made a brief appearance and appeared elegantly dressed in the dock as they were formally charged. The court granted the couple bail. Ace was granted R50,000 bail while his wife was granted R30,000 bail. The matter has been an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) for over a decade.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said it is reported that the duo allegedly misrepresented PetroSA by claiming that Gangatha Junior Secondary School (JSS) required infrastructure. “They submitted proposals supported by forged trust deeds and donor documentation, creating a false impression that Gangatha Projects, a non-registered entity, was a legitimate channel for school development. PetroSA, relying on these presentations, paid R13 million to Gangatha JSS. The trust deed associated with King’s Gangatha Building Trust was not registered, and the signatures were allegedly falsified,” Hani said. She said the Gangatha Project bank account received approximately R13 million. “The scheme was executed through the submission of falsified documents, creation of fictitious or unregistered entities, and subsequent laundering of the proceeds through a personal account,” Hani said.

Andile 'Ace' Ncobo and his wife Salome face charges of fraud and money laundering. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers