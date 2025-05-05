PICS: JMPD recovers Ford Ranger moments after motorist was brutally attacked by hijackers

The white Ford Ranger double cab bakkie was recovered by the JMPD Tracing Unit in collaboration with the SAPS Flying Squad.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has recovered a hijacked Ford Ranger double cab bakkie in Alexandra.

JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, said on Friday, members of the JMPD Tracing Unit and South African Police Service (SAPS) Flying Squad successfully located and recovered the hijacked white Ford Ranger at Mapule Komape Street and Mary Themba Street in Alexandra.

“The recovery followed a report received by JMPD officers while en route to control traffic along Pretoria Main Road. Officers encountered security personnel at a Sasol garage, where a Fidelity Tactical Team member informed them about a recent hijacking incident,” said Fihla.

The victim of the Ford Ranger bakkie had been “brutally injured” during the hijacking, which occurred in Ebony Park.

“JMPD officers promptly contacted emergency medical services for the victim,” said Fihla.

“Simultaneously, JMPD officers circulated the stolen vehicle's details and utilized Vuma Cam (cameras) to trace its last known location. With the valuable assistance of members from the SAPS Flying Squad, the vehicle was successfully located in Alexandra.”

The recovered Ford Ranger was seized and taken to the Aeroton vehicle pound for further processing.