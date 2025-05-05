Julius Malema meets Cwecwe's parents, pledges justice for their daughter
Cwecwe's parents receive support from Julius Malema in their quest for justice.
Image: Facebook/EFF
Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday met with the parents of Cwecwe, a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.
In his meeting with the parents of the young child Malema expressed his unwavering solidarity and support.
The EFF stated it fully supports Cwecwe and her family in their bold quest of justice. "What happened to Cwecwe is not only a personal tragedy — it is a reflection of a system that continues to fail our most vulnerable," said the EFF.
The red party went on to say that it will not rest until every person involved in this heinous and disgusting conduct is held accountable.
"We will ensure that the state institutions which neglected their duty to protect this child are exposed and confronted for their complicity through silence and inaction."
Recently, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu apologised to Bergview College principal after wrongly identifying him as a suspect in the rape case.
In a letter to AfriForum advocate Gerrie Nel, who is assisting Pieterse with legal matters, Mchunu conceded that his department made an error in a statement released on March 29.
"I have human and personal empathy for your client and any other person who might have been wrongly fingered as a suspect in circumstances where he or they was the only persons of interest," Mchunu wrote.
"I categorically state that I never at any stage had an intention to defame your client or any other person for that matter."
Mchunu acknowledged that while mistakes can happen during investigations, they must be handled with accountability.
"As the Minister of Police, I take responsibility for the statement in question. I would like to assure you that it was issued in good faith and there was no malicious intent whatsoever," he said.
IOL News