Julius Malema meets Cwecwe's parents, pledges justice for their daughter

Cwecwe's parents receive support from Julius Malema in their quest for justice. Image: Facebook/EFF

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday met with the parents of Cwecwe, a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape. In his meeting with the parents of the young child Malema expressed his unwavering solidarity and support. The EFF stated it fully supports Cwecwe and her family in their bold quest of justice. "What happened to Cwecwe is not only a personal tragedy — it is a reflection of a system that continues to fail our most vulnerable," said the EFF.

The red party went on to say that it will not rest until every person involved in this heinous and disgusting conduct is held accountable. "We will ensure that the state institutions which neglected their duty to protect this child are exposed and confronted for their complicity through silence and inaction." Recently, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu apologised to Bergview College principal after wrongly identifying him as a suspect in the rape case.