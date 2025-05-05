‘It's an attack on media freedom’: Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong on missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has visited the family of missing Pretoria journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu who mysteriously vanished in February.

Morolong's visit comes amidst an ongoing intense search for Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli. The couple has not been seen since February 18.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the SA Police in Mpumalanga, Morolong said he was optimistic there would be a breakthrough on the missing persons case.

"We are told there is a joint investigation between the Gauteng and Mpumalanga police, which is why progress has been registered so far. We are quite encouraged," he said.

"We also met the family - Sibusiso's mother, the sister and the son to the partner, Zodwa. We also had an opportunity to allow them to interact with the police and they have also demonstrated utmost confidence in the ability of the police to crack this case."