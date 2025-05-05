High-profile football administrator faces court over fraud and money laundering charge

The suspect will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court.

A high-profile individual is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The football administrator and his wife are expected to appear in the dock on charges relating to millions of rand of fraud and money laundering.

The matter has been investigated by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) for over a decade.

The fraud relates to the construction of schools in the Eastern Cape.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, has confirmed the suspect is expected to appear.

“A high-profile person will appear at the Bellville Magistrates Court this morning in connection with fraud and money laundering running into millions of rands that was meant for the construction of schools in the Eastern Cape,” Ntabazalila said.

This is a developing story.

