Hennops River: Cultural expert says uncollected spirits of crash victims could cause more crashes

Families of the three deceased SAPS constables collected the bodies in Pretoria, went to Hennops River to perform rituals, before departing for Free State on Sunday morning.

Families of three Free State police constables whose bodies were recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion, Gauteng, on Sunday gathered at the river to perform rituals before heading home with the bodies.

The victims — Constable Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Constable Boipelo Senoge, 20, and Constable Cebekhulu Linda, 24 — were reported missing for over five days before their bodies were recovered in the raging river.

The trio was last seen in the early hours of April 24, 2025, at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza. They were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback, en route to Limpopo from the Free State.

IOL reported that a collective memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 6, with individual funeral services planned for each constable.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, renowned cultural expert, Professor Musa Xulu said it is strongly believed that if spirits of deceased accident victims remain uncollected, the results would be catastrophic.

“Previously, I advised (then) minister of transport Sibusiso Ndebele and also KwaZulu Natal MEC of Transport Sibusiso Duma on the issues of where do souls go, in terms of car accidents.

“As I said, the soul is believed to not go very far from the accident scene. When the soul thinks the living of the family are not paying attention to it, it becomes angry, and the belief system is that it then causes even more accidents. The soul is a spirit, it can enter a moving car and direct the driver to make mistakes,” Xulu told the news station.