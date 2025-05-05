Four arrested in the alarming disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and partner
Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu was reported missing on February 18, 2025 together with his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli.
Four people have been arrested in the connection with the disappearance of Pretoria journalist, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.
The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.
On Monday, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the first suspect was the last person to be seen in the company of the missing couple.
"The second, third, and fourth suspects that have been arrested were found with different vehicle parts believed to be that of the missing journalist. One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area. Two Volkswagen Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized," said Mathe.
Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February.
Mathe added that the case has now changed from missing persons to kidnapping and car hijacking case.
"Additional charges such as house robbery and being in possession of stolen property are likely to be added."
Meanwhile, one suspect is expected to appear in Pretoria before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, and the other three are expected to appear later in the week before the KwaMahlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga.
On Friday, the National Press Club (NPC) and the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) has urged the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to personally intervene in the case of the missing couple and even increased the reward from R50,000 to R100,000.
Elijah Mhlanga, AMCF chairperson and communications specialist, had expressed concern over the slow pace of the investigation and the lack of communication or progress in the case.
“The fact that two adults with a vehicle can vanish without a trace is alarming. We hope this increased reward will encourage someone to come forward, but we also need SAPS to step up and prioritise this case,” Mhlanga said at the time.
