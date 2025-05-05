Four arrested in the alarming disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and partner

Four people have been arrested in the connection with the disappearance of Pretoria journalist, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.

On Monday, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the first suspect was the last person to be seen in the company of the missing couple.

"The second, third, and fourth suspects that have been arrested were found with different vehicle parts believed to be that of the missing journalist. One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area. Two Volkswagen Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized," said Mathe.